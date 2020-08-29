Got snakes? A Sussex County company can help you identify the type of snakes on your property and get rid of them in a safe, environmentally-friendly way.
Most people's first instinct is to kill any snakes they see, but that can lead to invasions by the snake's prey, said Jay Wilkins with Wilkins Wildlife and Bedbugs in Delmar.
"So whether it be mice, y'know, (it) could be 5-line skinks, those little lizards that people get, when you remove that snake, now that food source becomes more prevalent, which means that now, the problem is gonna reveal itself to you, and you're gonna go, 'Oh my gosh, I have a mouse problem in the garage,' " said Wilkins.
Wilkins said if you see snakes, you don't have to get up close--instead, take pictures of the slithering serpents and text them to 302.236.3533 for identification, and he'll come up with a solution.
Wilkins added they can block off problem areas where snakes and other creatures like to go, so they can hunt for food elsewhere.
Find out more at wilkinswildlifebedbug911.com, or by visiting the company's Facebook page.