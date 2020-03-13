Gov. John Carney has directed all Delaware public schools to close for two weeks due to the potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The governor wrote to superintendents and charter school leaders late Friday, saying the closure, which comes on the same day his State of Emergency went into effect, is out of an abundance of caution and based on broad public concern.
"It is important to remember that schools are controlled environments. We know who is coming in and out. We know who is sick, and who has recently traveled. The CDC has indicated that there is a role for school closure in response to school-based cases of COVID-19. Several days of closure may help with school decontamination and contact tracing investigations. Longer periods of closure can be part of a mitigation strategy for communities with substantial community spread of the virus," said Carney in the letter.
Delaware currently has no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 with four presumptive positive cases, all tied to the University of Delaware. A faculty member, two graduate students, and a post-doctoral researcher all contracted coronavirus at a gathering at a private home in New Jersey, according to state and university officials.
Carney said during this time, the state will work with district leaders to devise a plan in case the coronavirus outbreak expands.
Carney said the state will also come up with plans to help students who rely on school meals for nutrition and other social services.
"Delaware children deserve a world-class education, and ongoing access to services that are delivered in our schools each day," he said in the letter.
Schools are also directed to undertake a deep cleaning of all facilities during the two-week closure.
Delaware's schools would be scheduled to reopen on March 30, 2020.
Delaware's school closures mirror moves made in other nearby states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Read Carney's full letter to the superintendents: