Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. I’d also encourage all eligible Delawareans to get a flu shot to prepare for flu season.”
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.