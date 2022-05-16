Delaware Governor John Carney announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Carney said he is fully vaccinated, double-boosted, and was "feeling well", despite experiencing mild symptoms that led to him taking an at-home antigen test.
I tested positive this evening for COVID-19 on an at-home antigen test because I was experiencing mild symptoms.— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) May 17, 2022
I am vaccinated and double boosted, and I’m feeling well. I will continue to work remotely and follow the CDC guidelines following my positive result.
His diagnosis comes as Delaware has seen a recent rise on COVID cases after the Winter 2022 Omicron spike.
Delaware has recorded 494 positive cases in the past 7 days, the highest average since February 5 when Delaware was levelling off of the peak of 3,339.4 on January 4.
There are now more positive cases than last September's rise, and significantly more than the 121 cases from one year ago.
Hospitalizations are on the rose as well, with 122 cases statewide, with 10 listed as critical. That's the highest mark since February 20.
The governor said he plans to work remotely, and will follow CDC guidelines during his recovery.