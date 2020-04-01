Gatherings in Delaware have been limited to 10 people, and businesses have new social distancing standards to follow under another update to Delaware's state of emergency by Governor John Carney.
Carney's order goes into drops Delaware's gathering limit from 50 down to 10, mirroring decisions made in nearby states, and matching the social distancing standards suggested by President Donald Trump during Tuesday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
It also requires action from the essential businesses still open in Delaware.
- Allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity in the store at any given time – and no more than 10 percent during exclusive hours for high-risk populations.
- Clearly mark six-foot spacing in check-out lines and other high-traffic areas, including outside.
- Discontinue any self-serve foods, or product sampling.
- Designate staff to enforce the number of people coming into the store and enforce limits.
They go into effect on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8 p.m.
“We will take action to enforce these restrictions if Delawareans, visitors, and businesses don’t comply voluntarily,” said Governor Carney in a statement. “Our goal is to save lives. This is a serious situation and we need everyone to cooperate. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. If you need to go out, stay away from others. Wash your hands and follow basic hygiene guidance. We’ll get through this, but it’s going to take all of us.”