Delaware families now have greater options for child care during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to new regulations issued via an executive order by Gov. John Carney Thursday evening.
“The coronavirus is taking a serious toll across our state, on families who are losing income, and child care providers who care for our youngest Delawareans every day,” said Carney. “This Executive Order will help make sure Delawareans have access to child care over the long run, especially those health care workers who we need on the front lines of our state's response...I want to also take this opportunity to thank our child care workers. We could not take on this challenge without you.”
Carney issued Executive Order #38, which provides the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) with the ability to modify child care rules as it sees fit, as long a the move will not endanger a child.
They can now designate emergency child care sites for children of vital workers like emergency medical staff, law enforcement, and other essential personnel.
DSCYF said license-exempt care would only be permissible "in a manner that does not jeopardize the health and safety of children."