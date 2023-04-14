Governor John Carney has made two nominations to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Superior Court Judge Abigail LeGrow and a law partner, N. Christopher Griffiths, will appear before the State Senate for confirmation in the near future. They would replace retiring Justice James Vaughn Junior and Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves. Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed by the U.S. Senate for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals late last year.
“I believe both Judge LeGrow and Chris Griffiths have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to public service necessary to serve on the Supreme Court,” Carney said. “Judge LeGrow brings experience from various Delaware courts, and Chris brings extensive litigation expertise. I want to thank these two qualified nominees for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware, and I look forward to the Senate considering their nominations.”
LaGrow previously served as a Master in Chancery on the Delaware Court of Chancery before being appointed to Superior Court by former Governor Jack Markell. Griffiths is a law partner at Connolly Gallagher LLP focusing on administrative and government law, corporate and commercial litigation, bankruptcy law and general litigation.