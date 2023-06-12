Governor John Carney has announced a total of four Cabinet changes that will be considered by the State Senate this month.
Former Delaware State Police Colonel Robert Coupe, who is also a former Correction Commissioner and Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security, is Carney's choice to serve as Marijuana Commissioner. The position would be within DSHS and would oversee the implementation of Delaware's legal marijuana industry. The governor allow that legislation to become law without signing it earlier this year.
Coupe currently serves as Chief of Staff at the Department of Technology and Information.
“As I’ve said before, there are few people across our state who are more well-respected, and more committed to serving the people of Delaware, than Rob Coupe,” Carney said. “He’s exactly the right person to take on this new challenge.”
Delaware Children's Department Secretary Josette Manning has been nominated to replace Molly Magarik as Health and Social Services Secretary. Magarik plans to step down next month from the position she has held for nearly three years. Manning has led the Children's Department (Children, Youth and Their Families) since 2017 and previously was a prosecutor with the Delaware Department of Justice.
“I’ve worked with Molly for over two decades, and during that time I’ve relied on her relentless work ethic, her commitment to principle, and her command of the facts, to help me serve the people of our state,” Carney said. “Her compassionate leadership and good judgment were never on greater display than when she took the helm of DHSS at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molly’s service made us all better, and I’ll always be grateful for the many years she spent on our team.’
“Josette’s time leading DSCYF has been marked by a steady, no-nonsense approach, in one of the most difficult jobs in state government. She’s a problem-solver, and she doesn’t shy away from the most difficult challenges, and I know she’ll bring that same approach to leading our state’s largest agency," Carney added.
Steve Yeatman, who has 26 years of experience at the Children's Department, is Carney's nominee to become its Secretary. Also, Greg Lane has been nominated to lead DTI as Chief Information Officer to replace Jason Clarke. Clark is planning to take a position in the private sector.
“We’ve been lucky to have talented public servants throughout state government, and I know this group of nominees will continue to work hard to make Delaware an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Carney summarized. “I want to thank all the nominees for stepping up and agreeing to serve, and I look forward to the Senate considering their nominations.”