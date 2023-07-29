A partner with a Wilmington law firm has been nominated to become a Superior Court Judge
Kathleen Miller is also a past president of the Delaware State Bar Association. Governor John Carney has nominated Miller to fill the vacancy that was created when Judge Abigail LeGrow became a Justice on the Delaware Supreme Court.
"Kathleen is a skilled attorney with the experience necessary to serve on Delaware’s Superior Court bench,” Carney said. “I want to thank her for her willingness to serve, and I look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.”
The State Senate is expected to consider Miller's nomination during an "extraordinary session" later this year.
Miller is a partner at Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP and has represented clients in each of Delaware’s trial courts. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and a J.D. from Delaware Law School.