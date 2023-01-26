Governor John Carney has released a budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 that continues to support education initiatives and workforce development while maintaining roads, infrastructure and making investments into capital projects.
A tax relief component is also included in the spending plan.
Under Carney's proposal, the General Fund operating budget would total $5.482-billion, which is 7.4% larger than the current fiscal year. The bond and capital improvement act totals $1.289-billion. The Grants-in-Aid Budget is $59.8-million. A one-time supplemental budget of $324.9-million is also proposed.
As Carney stated during a news conference last week and in his State of the State Address, the state seeks to increase salaries by up to 9% for teachers and 3% across the board for workers in public education. Additional support is also proposed for Opportunity Funding that helps students from lower-income backgrounds and those who are still learning English.
Under what's termed "middle class tax relief," Carney proposes to increase the standard deduction by 75%, to $5,700 ($11,400 joint) effective in Tax Year 2024. Effective with Tax Year 2023, the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit would increase to 7.5% of the federal credit.
Investments are also allocated toward affordable housing, infrastructure, clean water and other environmental concerns and making continuing allocations through the American Rescue Plan Act / Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“This year’s recommended budget shows our priorities clearly with raises for teachers and state employees, major investments in housing and child care to support our families, and responsibly managing taxpayer dollars,” Carney said. “We’ll also provide middle class tax relief for working Delawareans. We’re continuing to strengthen our economy, invest in public schools, support families and our workforce, and protect our environment. I’d like to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget. I look forward to building on our work, together.”
The Joint Finance Committee will spend the next six weeks conducting budget hearings. The new Fiscal Year begins July 1st.
Governor Carney's office listed these highlights in the budget proposal:
Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Highlights
- General Fund Operating budget totals $5.5 billion, growing 7.4% from FY23
- Sets aside over $18.9 million in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid)
- Appropriates $324.9 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill
- Takes continued steps toward providing compensation and pay equity for state employees
- Increases teacher pay by 9% and public education employee pay by 3%
- Increases Opportunity Funding investments by $15 million in our schools for low-income students and English language learners
- Historic investment of $101.5 million in affordable housing programs and incentives
- Supports economic development and infrastructure throughout the State
- Continues investments in clean water, economic development and fulfills our commitments to new school construction
Supporting Delaware’s Workforce
- Additional year of historic pay policy, with a 3% to 9% with lowest wage workers receiving the highest percentage
- Historic wage increase for teachers, 9% raise for teachers and a 3% raise for public education workers
- Establishes a $15 minimum wage for merit full-time state employees
- Invests $194 million in state employee health care and other post-retirement employee benefits
Investing in Delaware’s Children
- Purchase of Care rate increase to 100% of the 75th percentile of the 2021 Market Rate - $10.3 million
- Increase of $6.1 million for a total of $12.2 million in Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP)
- Increases Opportunity Funding Investments by $15 million for a total of $53 million
- $30 million for mental health services for elementary and middle school students
- Increase of $3 million to the Wilmington Leaning Collaborative for a total of $10 million
Environmental Initiatives
- $5.1 million for Cover Crop Investments to support climate smart initiatives and improve water quality
- $2.9 million for lead assessment and remediation
- $18 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund
- $1.7 million for Conservation Cost Share
Investing in Affordable Housing
- $101.5 in affordable housing investment – the largest in Delaware’s history – including $31.5 million for housing initiatives including Catalyst Fund, Accelerator Fund, Market Pressure Relief Fund, and Preservation Fund