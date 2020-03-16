Delaware Governor John Carney said he will be likely be further reducing the permitted sizes of gatherings after further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the White House.
Earlier Monday, Carney updated his State of Emergency declaration of maximum social gatherings from 100 or more down to 50 or more, but an hour later, President Trump held a press conference suggesting that number drop down to 10.
"It turns out later in the day, after we made this declaration that the CDC changed its guidelines to 10 people or more, so we'll be ratcheting that down tomorrow, as well," Carney said during the virtual town hall. "That give you an idea of how fluid the situation is, and how we're responding as the information changes."
Carney was also asked about various small businesses, including hair salons and liquor stores.
In both cases, Carney cited the fact that both generally have small congregations of people at any given times, as long as both work to keep their interior areas as sterile as possible.
"There's no reason at the moment to close liquor stores. You don't have a congregation of that many people at one time. Although, I was in the liquor store the other day, and there were a lot of people so that's probably something we'll have to keep our eye on."
The eat-in ban at Delaware's restaurants and bars was also discussed, and Carney said while it was a tough decision, he had a message for those who have the ability to still support that community.
"I would encourage all Delawareans to go to your favorite restaurant and order some takeout food, so that they can get some income during this period of time. It's something we all need to pull ourselves together around."
Another viewer question centered around the currently two-week suspension of public schools in Delaware and whether that means make-up days would come later.
"Will our kids be required to go to summer school?' All I can say is that it's possible," Carney said after reading the question.
"We already have an agreement with the school superintendents to go to their boards and take days from their spring vacations in exchange for the days missed over these two weeks. Indian River has already made that proposal, but no one has acted on it. I know we didn't have any snow days, so districts have saved up some snow days. We'll try every possible way to make sure this critical function - the education of our children - can occur while the children aren't in school, and we're protecting them, and most importantly their grandmas and grandpops from coronavirus."
While public schools are closed, many daycares are open, and Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker tackled the question as to why they're open while schools are closed.
"We know daycares are really important to keep people in their jobs currently working and have support so our health care communities and providers can go to work and provide essential health care support, as well. We're trying to balance those needs of continuing to watch for public health threats and emerging disease prevalence and also make sure our employees can go to work."
Carney lauded the work of ChristianaCare and Beebe Healthcare for their drive-in clinics held Friday and Saturday of last week, stating that the test results that will come back soon will give the state a better idea of where it is in terms of the spread of COVID-19.
He said he'd like to get those drive-in clinics expanded as soon as possible.
"I think it's really important we get a testing site in each county with some regular scheduling and publicity around it so folks know where to go and there's a greater comfort around it, and better coordination."
Carney wrapped up the hour-long session with a question about recreation.
While he mistakenly said that Delaware's parks "don't collect fees in the winter" - they started on March 1 - he's open to the idea of a moratorium during the State of Emergency.
"I've asked Sec. [Shawn] Garvin to considering waiving fees because it's a really good opportunity and an activity for students who are home from school, and parents to get a walk in the White Clay Creek."