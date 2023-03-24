His actions as the state's 68th Governor built Delaware's reputation as a center for banking and finance. And, he remained a prolific writer and commentator, long after running for the presidency in the 1980s.
Now, there is one place to turn to to find out more about the life and legacy of Pierre S. "Pete" du Pont.
Many documents, photos, video clips and other materials collected mainly by the family of Pete du Pont now fill some 28 feet of shelving at Hagley Museum and Library. According to Library Curator Kevin Martin, Hagley began to work with the du Pont Family and the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation a few years ago on the collection.
"Hagley has a long history with the du Pont family, the du Pont company, and it just seemed a very logical place for the collection to land," Martin said. "His time as governor made a huge impact on the state, and also national politics."
Many highlights of the Governor Pete du Pont Collection have already been digitized. Martin said the collection also devotes significant attention to du Pont's candidacy for president in 1988: correspondence, developing a platform, itineraries, campaign fundraising and more.
"It's a really interesting glimpse into what it may have been like running for president during that period," Martin said.
du Pont also served as Delaware's lone member of the U.S. House before his time as governor. He died in 2021 at age 86.
"The fact that Mr. du Pont curated such a rich collection is really something that we're very grateful for, and I think future researchers will also be very grateful for," Martin said.
“We are honored to work with Hagley to continue my father’s legacy,” Pete du Pont's son Thère du Pont said. “The initiative provides access to his accomplishments and impact to a wider audience as the foundation celebrates its twentieth anniversary, culminating in the highly anticipated annual Pete du Pont Freedom Award, which honors my father this September.”
Thère du Pont is chair of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation.
