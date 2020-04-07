The state selected Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City and A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Rockland as alternate hospital overflow sites, in large, part, because they already are medical facilities.
"We looked at everything from some of the bigger arena-type [facilities] the field house at UD, the 87ers facility up in Wilmington, the Chase Center," said Delaware Emergency Management Agency director A.J. Schall.
But knowing how important and limited Delaware's workforce is and after speaking with leadership from hospitals and touring the sites with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Schall said it made sense to use existing medical infrastructure.
"They went up to Nemours and they saw the structures they had; they saw the services they had right there..the electric...they said for your first build-out this makes the most sense--it's already a facility. You have a pharmacy there. You have X-rays there. Even though it's a children's hospital, there's a lot of efficiencies you can tap into," he said. "The hospitals wanted to make sure they maximize what they have in their system within their walls to make sure that we don't start putting these little pockets of pop-up hospitals around the place, where you silo everything and it becomes a logistical nightmare."
Nemours will be used solely for non-COVID-19 positive patients. A rehabilitation gym on the first floor, away from pediatric care, has been converted into an alternative care site with 38 beds and the availability to expand further, if needed. A medical intensive care unit will also consist of 24 beds.
WDEL first reported two weeks ago that the state-run Governor Bacon Health Center was being considered as an alternate hospital site and was cited as the reason its residents would move to the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill. But WDEL learned through internal documents that shuttering Governor Bacon had been talked about since as early as 2018 with significant cost savings cited as a reason.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, last week, temporarily delayed the movement of residents, but as of Monday, April 6, 2020, that move was back on and slated to happen this week. A resident and three staffers have been positively diagnosed with the contagious coronavirus.
"It was on again, it was off the table, then last week it was kind of on the table again for the simple fact that there may be an issue with getting individuals from the hospitals back to nursing homes or assisted living facilities. It could be for a number of reasons--it could be that nursing homes are working with reduced staffing or they may have a positive patient in there, they don't want to intake more people," said Schall.
Residents in two units will be transferred this week with their current staff. At DHCI those patients will be kept isolated from current residents for a period of 14 days. Residents of one unit at Governor Bacon, where a patient is COVID-19 positive, will remain on the second floor for 14 days with current staff caring for them. The facility will also undergo a deep cleaning, state health officials said.
At a time when everyone is under a stay-at home order from Governor John Carney, WDEL questioned the move of these residents at this time.
"The patients that are being moved were not exposed to the workers; they are not showing symptoms; they're going to be making sure they're not going to be co-populated with other residents down in Smyrna," he said. "I see your concern. I think we're also looking at the big picture as we have to support the hospitals--what's the best way for us to do it. I do know that public health has looked at the last time those employees were on the site, done the tracing that they need to, to make sure we're minimizing the risk as much as possible for everybody involved--the patients, the staff, and even potential occupants of that facility."
Governor Bacon could be used for COVID-19 patients.
"We don't want to put COVID patients down there...however, I can't tell you as this grows, as the hospitals become a little bit more at capacity that it won't happen. If we do, we'll use the wings to separate COVID and non-COVID," said Schall.
Alternative hospital sites in southern Delaware are expected to be announced by DEMA mid-week.
"There's pro's and cons no matter which partner says 'hey we want to do it,'" said Schall. "I don't want to be moving people from southern Delaware up north--that's not safe for them...so let's do something that's localized...we know that New Castle county's got the most number of cases. Sussex County's got a number that's increasing. So we want to make sure that's we're covered at both ends of the state...if we don't put anybody in there...I'll thank everybody for their time and their partnership and be happy that we're going to talk about getting back to normal."