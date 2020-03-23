Some of Delaware's most vulnerable residents are going to be moving amid the coronavirus pandemic despite a shelter-in-place order that goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Governor Bacon Health Center (GBHC), off Route 9 just south of Delaware City, is home to nearly three dozen residents in long-term, intermediate care. The facility is closing, and staffers were asked not to tell residents about it.
A letter obtained by WDEL sent Friday, March 20, 2020, to staff from Dana Newnam, director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities, said residents will be be moved in a "coordinated fashion" 25 miles away to the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill (DHCI) in Smyrna.
The letter cites the COVID-19 outbreak, the State of Emergency, and the "potential for what we may face" as reasons for expediting the consolidation.
"Based on the current situation with COVID-19, we are looking at staffing shortages at both facilities, so the ability to pool our resources and have staff report to one building and care for the residents is very important."
Additionally, GBHC will be available to serve hospital overflow, if needed.
"I know that the hospitals have asked the state for suggestions, and I know that Public Health is looking at all options, but whether or not that will become a reality, I have no idea," said Newnam.
The letter said the move would happen in the next six to eight weeks; however, Newnam told WDEL transfers of its 34 residents are happening as early as this week and shouldn't take nearly that long.
"We want to get ahead of it," said Newnam, who noted that neither hospital has any current positive cases of COVID-19. "And Kent County has fewer positive cases than either of the other two counties. So we want to do it now, before, the situation presents itself that we can no longer move."
She said residents will go into their own, private units at DHCI, with their staff members.
"So there will be the least disruption possible," Newnam told WDEL.
Newnam further instructed staff not to tell GBHC's residents, men and women--many with cognitive impairment and behavioral challenges--who have no other options for care.
"Staff are not to reach out to families. A letter will be sent to families from the Executive Council with contact information. We want to minimize mixed messaging and fear. I repeat, NO ONE is authorized to reach out to families at this time," the letter reads.
Visitation has already been suspended at the facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newnam told WDEL a communication to families has gone out, and residents are being told "right now." As of this morning, prior to WDEL's call for comment, staff said they remained instructed not to tell residents.
The letter sent Friday said all staff at GBHC would maintain their jobs, and management's working to keep current schedules intact. She said they've studied the impact on staff.
"For most staff, it won't be that much of a hardship; we actually mapped out where most staff live and quite a few of them live closer to DHCI," Newnam said.
She said after the COVID-19 outbreak, they'll evaluate whether staff can work elsewhere in New Castle County with public health, in community nursing, or at the Delaware Psychiatric Center, if desired.
GBHC is a World War II-era building, located on what was once a military base and an auxiliary gun battery for Fort Delaware on Pea Patch Island and Fort Mott in New Jersey. The site is undergoing rapid redevelopment as well via a public/private partnership called the Fort DuPont Redevelopment & Preservation Corporation.
The Fort DuPont Redevelopment & Preservation Corporation already owns the land and leases it to the state. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the property could become part of redevelopment efforts. Newnam said she was unaware of any redevelopment pressures surrounding the decision to shutter GBHC.
Discussions to close GBHC have been part of broader conversations about consolidating long-term care in Delaware for years.
Sources said GBHC also stopped admitting residents years ago, foreshadowing the facility's eventual foreclosure. While it currently has 34 patients, ranging in age from 48 to 94, the facility has capacity for 82 residents.
Documents, obtained by WDEL, reveal a consolidation would result in significant cost-savings as well as better quality, more streamlined care, particularly for residents with serious mental health issues. Newnam said impact on residents should be minimal.
"A lot of our residents have asked to move to DHCI over the years because there's other services available there that we don't have the staff for...so we don't really feel as this is going to be too much of a shock for them, or challenge, or in any way wildly disruptive."
However, "transfer trauma" is a concern in any involuntary move.
"Because they're moving with their staff members, I really don't think we're going to have a lot of that," Newnam said.
WDEL reported at the time at least 14 residents were unhappy when, in September of 2015, the state closed Emily P. Bissell Hospital in Brandywine Springs, citing aging infrastructure and a decline in the population needing long-term, in-house care. Its four dozen residents were moved to GBHC and DHCI.
Now, only DHCI remains to care for this population.
"The state has been wanting to shut us down for years. We know this. But we don’t feel as this is the right time. We have some of the states most vulnerable population. Change is already detrimental and to add this virus on top, is not a good combination. Also, the way it was brought about. The director had someone else send an email on her behalf. Nothing was done in person," said a staffer, who wished to remain anonymous, fearing retribution.
Newnam said her message to staff remains:
"We are one family. I do not consider this a closure, I consider it a consolidation, and my team is my team, whatever building we work in."