The only resident to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the state-run Governor Bacon Health Center has died more than two weeks after he contracted the contagious respiratory virus.

The 57-year-old man died April 14, 2020, at a New Castle County hospital, after WDEL independently confirmed he contracted COVID-19 on March 30, 2020.

“We are heartbroken for the resident who lost his life to COVID-19,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “This man’s death makes it even clearer to all of us just how vulnerable the residents of our 24/7 facilities are, as well as residents in private long-term care facilities up and down our state."

Eight Governor Bacon staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Bacon's residents have since moved to the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill after the state announced Governor Bacon would be used as a hospital alternate site. But WDEL has learned discussions surrounding closing the facility had been ongoing since at least 2018. Internal documents cite significant cost-savings.

Now, two residents and two staffers at DHCI in Smyrna have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are hospitalized while the staffers are self-isolating at their homes

The Delaware Psychiatric Center, DHSS’ 24/7 psychiatric hospital near New Castle, has 12 lab-confirmed cases among patients and six positive cases of COVID-19 among staff.

Wednesday, Governor Carney issued the 11th modification to his State of Emergency, enacting stricter protocols at nursing facilities, which have been hard-hit by COVID-19.

Specifically, nursing facilities must now:

Establish a cohort of staff who are assigned to care for known or suspected COVID-19 residents.

Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility as a separate observation area where newly-admitted and re-admitted residents are kept for 14 days on, while being observed every shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Designate a room, unit, or floor of the nursing facility to care for residents with known or suspected COVID-19.

DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ) is working closely with DHSS’ 24/7 facilities and private long-term care and other licensed facilities in the state to verify that there are strong screening, infection control and isolation measure in place at each facility, and if, not, to assist them in implementing stronger protocols.