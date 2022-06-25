State of Delaware seal

Delaware Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the state's public health emergency order another 30 days.

The declaration allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

“It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

Delaware law requires public health emergency declarations to be renewed every 30 days. 

