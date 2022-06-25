Delaware Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the state's public health emergency order another 30 days.
The declaration allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
“It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”
Delaware law requires public health emergency declarations to be renewed every 30 days.