In the backyard of Sean's House in Newark, with Chris Locke standing over his shoulder, Governor John Carney on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, signed into law three bills aimed at improving mental health services, especially for youth in Delaware.
The new laws establish a mental health services unit for middle schools in Delaware; implement statewide mental health educational programs for each grade K thru 12; and, requires coverage for an annual behavioral health wellness check.
"We are saying by the stroke of a pen today enough is enough," said Chris Locke with the Unlocke the Light Foundation. "We have lost too many people like Sean. We need to change how society deals with mental illness."
Locke's son Sean, a former University of Delaware basketball player, took his own life in 2018.
Chris Locke says the legislation was borne out of love and grief.
"These laws, which will be enacted by the stroke of a pen in just a few minutes, is because we love our children whether they are one year old or 31 years old," said Locke. "We love them so much that we will move mountains to get them the help they need."
Delaware House Majority Leader Val Longhurst was primary sponsor of all three bills and presented a tribute from the General Assembly to Chris Locke.
"When something tragic happens in your life, you're defined by how you come out of it," said Longhurst, "and Chris you have come out of this and are saving so many lives.
"Today over sixty children have come to Sean's House for help, and have gotten the help and have been prevented from committing suicide, and addressing their mental health issues without the stigma that something is wrong with them. This board, and your family, are amazing for making this happen at the University of Delaware."
Longhurst thanked mental health advocates and families like the Locke's, who shared their stories publicly to help move the legislation forward.
"Anyone who has paid attention to these issues should be alarmed at the toll this crisis has taken on our children," said Longhurst. "We can no longer choose to look the other way, kick the can down the road, or allow this invisible illness that touches the lives of hundreds of thousands of Delawareans to remain stigmatized."