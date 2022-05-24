Following through on his previously announced position concerning legislation legalizing marijuana, Governor John Carney on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, vetoed House Bill 371.
"I recognize the positive effect marijuana can have for people with certain health conditions, and for that reason, I continue to support the medical marijuana industry in Delaware," said Carney in a released statement.
"I supported decriminalization of marijuana because I agree that individuals should not be imprisoned solely for the possession and private use of a small amount of marijuana -- and today, thanks to Delaware's decriminalization law, they are not.
"That said, I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people. Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.
"I respect the Legislative Branch's role in this process, and I understand that some hold a different view on this issue. However, I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times."
Representative Ed Osienski, the bill's sponsor, immediately responded.
"More than 60% of Delawareans support the legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use. Earlier this month, more than 60% of the General Assembly voted in favor of ending the prohibition against possession of a personal use quantity of marijuana," said Osienski.
"Unfortunately, the governor has chosen to ignore the will of residents and a bipartisan super-majority of the General Assembly by vetoing HB 371. I’m deeply disappointed in his decision, especially since he could have allowed the bill to become law without his signature, which would have preserved both his personal opposition and the will of the residents and legislators. I will review what options are available and decide on any next steps at a later time."
The General Assembly would need a three-fifths vote from both chambers to override the Governor's veto, meaning 25 votes in the House and 13 in the Senate.
HB 371 did pass the House on a vote of 26 to 14, while the Senate vote was 13 yes and 7 no.
Senator Trey Paradee, the prime sponsor of HB 371 in the Senate released a joint statement with Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola in which they said they were also disappointed in the Governor's decision.
"While his veto of House Bill 371 will not stop adults from consuming marijuana, it will help to preserve the illegal drug market created by 50 years of prohibition and criminalization that historically has been unjustly and inequitably applied to communities of color.
"The members of the Delaware General Assembly have been fighting for years to end the failed war on marijuana and we will not be stopped by this latest setback."