Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening.
Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans.
The inductees include:
-Anne Canby
-Alice Dunbar-Nelson
-Carolyn Fredricks
-Teri Quinn Gray
-Ilona Holland
-Dr. Karyl Rattay
-Aida Waserstein
“Anne Canby, Alice Dunbar-Nelson, Carolyn Fredricks, Teri Quinn Gray, Ilona Holland, Dr. Karyl Rattay, and Aida Waserstein are true role models, and it is our honor to give them the recognition they deserve,” said Governor Carney.
Anne Canby:
Canby was the first woman to lead the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) in 1993 and was Deputy Director of Transportation during the Carter Administration, a trailblazer for women in the industry.
“My induction is not just of my work, but that of everyone who actually did the work,” said Anne Canby.
Alice Dunbar-Nelson:
A suffragist, poet, activist, and educator at Howard High School in Wilmington, the late Dunbar-Nelson had dreamed of making an impact on others.
“[Alice questioned] whether or not future generations would have the opportunity to learn about her legacy. But thanks to the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame selecting her as one of this year’s inductees, people will know her story and her impact in the state of Delaware and beyond,” said Monet Lewis-Timmons who championed Dunbar-Nelson's nomination and accepted the award on her behalf.
Carolyn Fredricks:
She is serving as the Executive Director of the Modern Maturity Center and longtime advocate for Delaware seniors.
“For 50 years I have been doing a job I absolutely love,” said Carolyn Fredricks. “Not many people can say that. I love the people and I love the staff. It has been my honor and privilege to be of service to the older adults of Kent County.”
Teri Quinn Gray:
Gray is now serving as the Chief Operating Officer at the science-based crop protection company, Provivi, in California after she left her position as a scientist at DuPont.
“I bring greetings in the spirit of Ubuntu, an African concept that self-identity is understood best through community,” said Teri Quinn Gray. “Tonight, is a testament of this. Whereas I am because we are, we are because I am.”
Ilona Holland:
A children’s educator, she has consulted on children’s educational TV programming, authored numerous children’s books, and is a partner with the Delaware State Library system. Addressing the young people in the room, Holland encouraged them to look for role models, never give-up, to ask for and accept help, and to pass on their kindness.
“If you embrace these principles, you will experience incredible personal rewards, you will make a difference, and you too will find a place in someone’s hall of fame,” said Ilona Holland.
Dr. Karyl Rattay:
The longest tenure in her role, Rattay has served as Director of Delaware’s Division of Public Health, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud of what we did to improve Public Health as an agency, along with the health of our residents... It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay.
Aida Waserstein:
The retired judge of the Family Court of Delaware has written several children’s books with the goal of helping foster children by telling her own immigrant story.
“We are all stronger when we welcome people of other backgrounds, with distinct languages, skills, talents and world views. The result is a fresh outlook and innovative ideas that nourish our society and makes us better people with deeper foundations of caring and understanding,” said Aida Waserstein.
The Hall of Fame of Delaware Women was established in 1981 and is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women.