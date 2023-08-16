Governor John Carney on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, signed three pieces of legislation into law that strengthen mental health support services, especially for students both in and out of school.
The signing took place at William Penn High School in front of dozens of mental health advocates, lawmakers, education officials, and members of the New Castle County Police Behavioral Health Unit.
"Our schools should be a safe haven, places of growth and learning," said State Senator Nicole Poore, "but we understand that sometimes they become the unfortunate backdrop for tragedies that lead to life-long scars."
The legislation includes House Bill 3 providing mental health days for students; House Bill 4 is called Nolan's Law, named after Nolan Witman, a Charter School of Wilmington senior who died by suicide early in 2022; and, House Bill 160 which provides a dedicated funding source for behavioral health crisis services, like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, through a 60-cent phone line surcharge.
Poore said the legislation follows up on previous years' efforts to improve mental health services for youth.
"Just as we have for the last four years, we're going to continue to tackle the mental health crisis ahead and work towards creating a future where mental health is no longer a source of shame but a source of strength," said Poore.
State Senator Laura Sturgeon said she's already seeing discussions about mental health becoming more normalized.
"Students are beginning to be comfortable saying 'I suffer from this, from depression, from anxiety, are going through a rough time at home and I'm very stressed,' and advocating for themselves," said Sturgeon. "What we suffer with, what we call mental health, is just - health."