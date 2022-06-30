With advocates for gun safety standing beside him applauding, and those supporting gun owner rights protesting outside, Governor John Carney signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday, June 30, 2022, meant to improve gun safety, and reduce gun violence, in Delaware.
"It's about providing sensible gun safety legislation within the context of Second Amendment rights," said Carney.
The bills include House Bill 450 banning the sale of assault weapons, and House Bill 451 increasing the age to buy a gun in most cases from 18 to 21.
Representative David Bentz (D-Christiana) said in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Delaware General Assembly followed through on its commitment to do something.
"A lot of times after one of these horrific events occurs we say 'this time it's going to be different,' and in the time I've been here this isn't the first, or second or sometimes even the third time some of these bills have been tried. This time really was different. It really was," said Bentz.
House Majority Leader Representative Valerie Longhurst hopes Delaware will lead by example for other states.
"To say that these are pieces of legislation that will make a difference in Delaware," said Longhurst. "We do not want the next mass shooting in Delaware. We do not want to see it in our schools. We do not want to see it on the streets. We don't want to see it in the malls."
Traci Murphy, Executive Director, Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, was among the many advocacy group representatives on hand for the bill signing.
"For the past decade we have worked to educate Delawareans about the critical need for common sense laws that work in conjunction with the important community intervention programs that we invest in," said Murphy.
"For the past decade we have worked to elect legislators who accurately represent the views of a strong majority of Delawareans, and not the vocal minority we hear outside."
She applauded the lawmakers for their efforts while choking back tears.
"You have prioritized the lives of our children, the safety of our families, and the health of our communities," said Murphy. "Organizing, educating, voting, and leading are at the core of advocacy and today is proof that we are most effective when we speak with one voice that simply says 'enough...enough'"
During debate on the assault weapons ban Senator David Lawson (R-Marydel) continuously challenged Democrats to define what an assault weapon was, other than by the list of guns listed in the legislation.
"The bill is written by people that do not understand firearms." said Lawson.
Other bills signed by the Governor limit high capacity magazines, bans the use of devices such as 'a glock switch' designed to make handguns fully automatic, strengthens background checks, and increases accountability for gun dealers and manufacturers.