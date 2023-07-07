Three winners of graded stakes make up half the field for the 86th running of the Delaware Handicap on Saturday.
Delaware Park's richest race has been shortened to 1 3/16 miles, same as the Preakness, and the $500,000 purse attracted a field of six looking to take the next step in the Filly & Mare Division going into the second half of the year.
Brad Cox trainee Idiomatic was installed as the 7/5 morning line favorite on the back of a victory in the Grade 3 Shawnee at Kentucky's Churchill Downs on June 3.
That followed a second place finish in the Grade 2 Ruffian at New York's Belmont Park.
Morning Matcha is the 5/2 second choice, after just falling short by a nose to Award Wanted in the Obeah Stakes, the local prep for this race.
Morning Matcha also ran third in last year's Delaware Oaks, and has a second place finish in the Grade 1 Cotillion at Parx Racing as a 48-1 longshot on her resume.
Kenrick Carmouche comes from New York to ride Classy Edition for trainer Todd Pletcher off the backs of victories in three of her last four starts.
That includes a victory in February's Grade 3 Royal Delta at Florida's Gulfstream Park.
The other grades winner is 6-1 shot Battle Bling, who finished second in both the 2022 Obeah and Delaware Handicap behind Miss Leslie.
Battle Bling has been off since February, following a post-Delaware campaign that includes a Grade 3 win at Aqueduct.
The rest of the field includes Royal Take Charge, winner of 3 of 4 career races at the Maiden and Allowance levels, and Gamestonks, who was 6th as a 42-1 shot in the Grade 1 Ogden Philpps on Belmont Stakes weekend.
Two other ungraded stakes are also on Saturday's 10-race card in Stanton.
The $150,000 Battery Park Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt includes four graded stakes winners, including Grade 1 Carter Handicap winner Doppelganger, who was on the 2022 road to the Triple Crown before a 4th place finish in the Arkansas Derby.
Fearless, who typically does his best running at longer distances, makes his second start of the year for Pletcher and Carmouche after winning the Grade 2 Brooklyn Handicap last year.
The $100,000 6-furlong (3/4 mile) Dashing Beauty for fillies & mares completes the stakes trifecta.
There are no graded stakes winners in that field, but it does include Malibu Beauty, who won two stakes at Delaware Park last year.
Post time for the 10-race card is set for 12:30, with post time for the DelCap listed at 4:46.