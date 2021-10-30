One of Wilmington's architectural icons is celebrating a birthday, and you're invited.
The venue on Market Street, which was built by Freemasons, opened in 1871 with an eye toward revitalizing Wilmington's economy, said Pam Manocchio with the Grand Opera House.
"They wanted to have a prestigious theater, you know, a performing arts center, so the theater was built on the first floor with the Masons upstairs from it," said Manocchio.
The Grand hosted live events ranging from vaudeville to music and dance before becoming a B-movie theater and falling into disrepair before closing in 1967.
Restoration began in 1971, in time for the building's 100th anniversary, and there are several birthday events planned for this year's 150th. You can learn more at thegrandwilmington.org.