The cycling spotlight shines on Wilmington this weekend.
The 15th Wilmington Grand Prix Saturday features men's and women's pro races, and two amateur races. Also, Saturday morning features the second "Major Taylor Community Ride," which is not a race but follows the same course and is open for riders of all abilities. It is names after Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor, a cycling champion who is considered the world's first Black superstar in sports.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome the Wilmington Grand Prix to our City, which has generated excitement and increased economic activity citywide since 2012,” Mayor Mike Purzycki said.
The schedule for the weekend is as follows:
Friday, May 19
The Wilmington Grand Prix kicks off Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. with the Monkey Hill Time Trial and Kick-Off Party. The time trial is a 3.2-mile race against the clock through Wilmington’s Brandywine Park with racers departing every 30 seconds concluding with the fabled climb up Monkey Hill. The Commuter Challenge at Monkey Hill benefits the Urban Bike Project of Wilmington. The family-friendly event will feature live music by Too Tall Slim, craft beer, food trucks, and more.
Saturday, May 20
Grand Prix Festivities move downtown on Saturday, where the Major Taylor Community Ride begins at 11:15 a.m. Now in its second year, the Major Taylor Community Ride is a celebration of bicycling’s inclusiveness and is open to ability levels. Participation is FREE. Major Taylor's challenges, accomplishments, and life lessons have inspired Major Taylor Cycling Clubs throughout the country, a number of which will be in Wilmington for this very special community ride. The ride is held on the same Wilmington Grand Prix course that top-tier amateur as well as professional racers will be tackling later that day. Family participation is encouraged, and riders can do as many or as few laps as they wish during the half-hour duration of the event while professional announcers recognize participating groups. In addition, many of the racers competing that day will be joining cycling clubs and the public for this inspirational ride. The ride will kick off the Men’s and Women’s Pro races followed by two amateur races. A free street festival featuring course cafes, informative vendors, and family fun will welcome spectators to downtown Wilmington between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
The Grand Prix continues with the 11th Annual Governor’s Ride and the 10th Annual Delaware Gran Fondo. Last year’s Gran Fondo drew cyclists from 18 states (including Texas, Colorado, and Florida) and five countries (including Australia, Great Britain, Mexico, and Canada) who took a scenic tour through the Brandywine Valley. This year’s rides will start at Rockford Park at 8:00 a.m. and take participants through the scenic Brandywine Valley and some of Delaware’s most-prized cultural attractions such as Winterthur, Hagley, Auburn Heights, covered bridges and the Delaware Museum of Science and Nature. For more information visit wilmgrandprix.com.