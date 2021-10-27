Five years ago, then-90 year old Opal Lee embarked on a journey that would take her from a Fort Worth, Texas church to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to get Juneteenth honored by the federal government.
"I left the church steps walking 2 1/2 miles to symbolize that the enslaved didn't know they were free for 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation," Lee said during an event at the Biden Institute on the University of Delaware campus Tuesday.
Lee, who retired as a counselor for the Fort Worth Independent School District until she retired in 1977, has spent over four decades since working to help those economically disadvantaged get into a better position.
Lee told the crowd that they need to go to school board meetings, and make sure people are voting, in an attempt to tell the tale of America's growth from the Black perspective.
"Make yourself a committee of one to change somebody's mind, and you can do it, you've got to do it, because none of us are free until we are all free. So, we've simply got to turn our country around and make it a model for the world."
Lee's campaign to Washington earned her the nickname "Grandmother of Juneteenth" and eventually paid off on June 17, when she stood alongside President Biden as he signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.
Juneteenth represents June 19, 1865, the day Union Army general Gordon Granger declared freedom for Texas slaves, the final state in the Confederacy where that was still permitted, over 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.
Lee was asked why Juneteenth should be separated from July 4th, but she suggested it should be part of a larger celebration.
"It should be that we celebrate from the 19th of the June to the 4th of July. We are celebrating freedom, and everybody is a part of being free. None of us are free until we are all free."