Granogue, the century old estate of the late Irenee du Pont, Junior, who died in January, will be acquired and operated by Longwood Gardens, the former estate of Pierre S. du Pont.
Longwood Gardens, The Conservation Fund, and Granogue Reserve, LTD, LLC (GRLLC), have been working on an agreement for several years to plan for the property's transition.
The organizations said in a joint statement "the 505-acre Granogue property sits in a critical location for the ongoing conservation in the regional landscape. It is one of the last remaining pieces of unprotected open space in the Brandywine River Corridor with large sections of farmland, forest, pasture, and meadow."
"Preserving this beautiful land is important to our family," said Grace Engbring, daughter of Irénée “Brip” and Barbara “Barbie” du Pont, Jr., and family representative for GRLLC, the legal entity that owns the property.
"Longwood Gardens has shown great care in stewarding our great-uncle Pierre’s former estate, and I know Longwood will ensure Granogue thrives into the future," she said. "My father was committed to keeping Granogue as open space to be enjoyed by many and he did this very gracefully just as Longwood will continue to do."
Part of the property is still actively farmed for corn, soy, hay, and dairy production.
A purchase price was not released.