An organization that rescues animals and tries to make them available for adoption is moving closer to completion of a new facility in the New Castle area.
Faithful Friends Animal Society has received two grants from the Delaware Community Foundation Capital Grants fund. $10,000 goes toward the major capital campaign as Faithful Friends builds an adoption / community center on Airport Road.
Also, a separate grant of more than $11,000 will assist Faithful Friends' work with families at the Hope Center, the former hotel on Airport Road that is currently the only homeless shelter that allows its residents to have pets. According to Faithful Friends Animal Society, it provided case management support to 24 residents with pets in 2022, including 14 cats, 22 dogs, one turtle, four guinea pigs, as well as fish.
DCF's Capital Grants program awarded a total of $254.823 to 22 organizations.