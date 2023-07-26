Keeping Delaware's food supply chain connected...
The Delaware Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to a dozen projects that support the local food system.
The First State Food System program began in 2022 to identify and support programs that address community food access, and improving processing capacity. Farms, farmers markets, community organizations and distributors are getting shares of more than $665,000 in grants through the program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We have had an outstanding response to the funding available through the First State Food System Program, demonstrating the continuing need to strengthen Delaware’s food supply chain infrastructure and create new and expanded markets for our farmers and producers,” Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said.
One poultry producer was able to significantly improve its daily rate of processing chickens.
Applications are being considered for a final round of funding.
These projects received funding in the second round:
Production
Bennett Orchards LLC, Wind Machine Freeze Protection to Mitigate Climate Change Effects and Strengthen Local Fruit Supply
Transportation
Marvelous Produce, Strengthening Delaware’s Fruit and Vegetable Supply Chain – Farm to End User
Markets and Industry
Powers Farm, Farm Store Expansion
Food Waste
Food Bank of Delaware, Compact Membrane Fresh Produce Preservation Phase 2
Processing
Fifer Orchards, Local Food System – Farm-to-Table Kitchen
Dittmar Family Farms LLC, Vegetable Processing and Cold Storage Expansion (Also includes storage and distribution)
D & J Custom Cutting, Ready-to-Eat Meat Processing
TA Farms LLC, Value-added Products
Storage and Distribution
Love-in-Deed Community Development, Food Closet Capacity Building & Super Foods Urban Garden Project
Community Access
La Red Health Center, Sussex County Community Fridge Program
Teach a Person to Fish Society, Milton Pantry Garden Beds
Wilmington Alliance, Growing West Center City: 7th & West Streets Community Garden