Through a new pilot program which launched at the start of July, DNREC officials will be increasing environmental justice and social equity by providing access to green energy technologies typically out of reach for certain households throughout the state.
Rob Underwood, Energy Programs Administrator, told WDEL their new Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) Solar Pilot Program will help increase access to solar technologies to both power homes and offset costs.
"[Solar] is taking the energy from the sun, and creating electricity and supplying it back into the house--and if there's extra electricity, it supplies it back into the grid, but its primary purpose is to provide electricity into the home," Underwood said. "The system should be sized to fully power the home, but everybody knows during peak times, you might be using a little bit [more] electricity. It's usually sized to cover 100% of the home, but that can vary depending on how much electricity you're using in a given time of the year."
Access to technologies like solar can help offset costs--and can occasionally even bring money into the home--but upfront costs tend to keep them out of the reach of the communities being targeted by these programs, he said.
"It should reduce their electric bills; it could be all the way up to 100%. It could give you a credit, where you have no electricity bill. But, traditionally, it's a good 75% reduction to sometimes even 100% reduction of your electricity bill is absolutely possible," Underwood said. "Out-of-pocket costs can depend on the size of the home...Traditionally, it can cost you several thousand dollars upfront to install the panels, or you can get something called a solar lease, where there'd be no out of pocket costs, but you make payments on the solar panels over life life of the panel, which is traditionally about 25 to 30 years."
The two-year program will look to establish soar access at a rate of about 50 homes annually, Underwood said. Moderate-income households--homes which bring in 80% of the area's median income--can have 70% of the solar installation process covered. Low-income households that go through the Weatherization Assistance Program will have 100% of their installation costs covered.
For the time being, the only restriction is that homes must be Delmarva Power recipients to qualify, though Underwood said they'd be expanding access statewide depending on the success of the program.
"We have pre-qualified a couple local installers to come out to your home who know all the rules, very reputable companies, and they're going to come out they're going to take care of all that and walk the homeowner through it," Underwood said. "It's really a tremendous program; it's going to do some really great things for the underserved community."