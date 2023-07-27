If you've spent any amount of time near the Delaware or New Jersey coasts in the summer, you're probably very familiar with one of your more painful fellow visitors.
The greenhead horsefly, known scientifically as Tabanus nigrovittatus, is making its annual appearance in the area, biting its way into the ire of many beachgoers.
They tend to spawn along coastal marshes, especially prevalent in Delaware near the Delaware Bay and the Delaware Inland Bays near the Indian River in Sussex County.
As many as 70 larvae can be formed in a single square yard in the winter, sometimes eating their own kind and other invertebrates in the nearby soil or water. After 1-3 years, they go to a drier area where they undergo metamorphosis into a horsefly.
The horsefly typically emerges in late spring, and after mating along the marsh land, an initial 100-200 egg mass is laid by the female.
In other to continue producing egg masses, the female needs blood, and that's where humans and other animals come into the equation.
Human blood, along with that from livestock, horses, and other animals found near marshes, is rich in proteins perfect for egg development.
The females have about 3-4 weeks of biting strength, creating a cycle of biting and egg production, which can help exacerbate the problem of painful bites in an area.
Horsefly stings tend to hurt more than mosquito bites, because mosquitos actually release a mild anesthetic when going after your blood, helping to dull the pain. Horseflies don't offer you the same courtesy, according to the UK's Natural History Museum.
Attempts are being made to mitigate the horsefly count up and down the East Coast, with horsefly traps being installed, lulling the flies
Rutgers University in New Jersey has used box traps to collect the horseflies, and some traps have netted over 1,000 horseflies per hour, important in a state that, like Delaware, has a lot of coastal plain marshland.
The flies enter a bottomless box placed about 2 feet above the marsh surface.
They become trapped at the top, and die within 24 hours and begin decomposing.
If you're wondering about male horseflies, they feed on nectar, and therefore don't attack human or animals.
Experts recommend avoiding fly bites by wearing long sleeves -- not a popular choice in the summer --, pants, and light colors when near marshland, or at the beach if near marshy areas.
Products with lavender or eucalyptus can also make you less appealing to the horseflies.
If you are bitten, first-aid skin creams can help dull the pain, but you should avoid scratching the area to avoid an infection.
July is typically the peak season for the horseflies, but depending on conditions, they can stick around Delaware through September.
Until Fall arrives, if you seen a green-eyed fly land on you, be prepared to feel the pain.