A Sussex County man is behind bars, facing a DUI count and several other charges after he allegedly narrowly missed a state trooper's vehicle and led that trooper on a chase late Friday night.
27-year-old Brian Holben of Greenwood was eastbound on Adams Road around midnight when his SUV crossed the centerline, nearly hitting a trooper's SUV, Delaware State Police said.
The trooper made a U-turn and followed Holben, attempting to pull him over, but Holben ignored the police cruiser's lights and siren, turned south on Sussex Highway, made a U-turn and sped away northbound, swerving onto and off the shoulder of the road.
The chase eventually ended on Memory Road, when Holben crashed his SUV into some wire fencing along a private driveway.
Holben tried to run, but was caught a short distance away, and the trooper smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed other signs of impairment.
Holben was booked into the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including criminal mischief, disregarding an officer's signal, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to DUI.