A 36-year-old driver from Greenwood has come forward to claim a $3 million prize from a Mega Millions draw last week.
The unidentified man -- lottery winners in Delaware are permitted to remain anonymous -- purchased the ticket at the Royal Farms in Bridgeville ahead of the July 22, 2022 drawing.
He correctly had all five of the white balls, but missed the Megaball.
The prize for that level is $1 million, but because he had paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier, which came up 3X, his jackpot tripled to the $3 million.
In an interview with Delaware Lottery officials, the man said he typically plays Multi-Win Lotto, but opted to try Mega Millions when he was the estimated $860 million jackpot.
"I was just showing my wife how easy it is to use the self-service kiosk,” the man said. “We saw how big the jackpot was for Mega Millions and decided to give it a try. Why not, right? I’ve won $500 and $600 prizes from Multi-Win Lotto before, but I never expected anything like this.”
The odds of getting the five white balls correct is 1:12,607,306. The overall jackpot comes with a 1:302,575,350 chance.
The man said he didn't watch the draw, but came to the store to check the ticket.
“I had kind of forgotten about the ticket,” the man said. “When I finally scanned it, I thought there had to be a mistake. I checked with the cashier, and sure enough, it really was a $3 million winner. I still can’t believe it.”
He said he plans to pay off his mortgage, and "retirement definitely just got a little closer."
His win is the largest since Delaware began offering Mega Millions in 2010. $1 million has been won four times, most recently in May 2021.
Most of Delaware's largest jackpots have been won in Powerball, with the record being a $215 million prize won by employees of The Guide at a store in Blades, Sussex County, in October 2004.
A $121.6 million jackpot was claimed from Selbyville, Sussex County, in December 2016.
Delaware Lottery players have hit that jackpot 10 times since 1993, with one $2 million winner and 10 $1 million prizes also being claimed.
Mega Millions is estimating their jackpot will sit at $1.02 billion, with a $602.5 million cash option, for Friday night's drawing. Tickets must be purchased by 9:45 p.m for the 10:58 p.m. selections.