It will be out with one Rehoboth landmark, and in with another, at the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk.
Grotto Pizza announced Monday, February 1, 2021, it had recently purchased the building that housed Dolle's Salt Water Taffy, the institution with the trademark orange sign.
Grotto already operates two locations on the boardwalk, but in a statement, founder Dominick Pulieri said they plan to move the North Boardwalk location at the corner of Baltimore Avenue, south to the more trafficked Dolle's location.
They have their South Boardwalk location just south of Rehoboth Avenue adjacent to a Candy Kitchen.
"We felt this once-in-a-lifetime real estate opportunity was extremely important to the organization," Grotto Vice President Jeff Gosnear wrote, "The Dolle’s building is truly one of the most desirable properties in Delmarva and our team is looking forward to reconfiguring and outfitting the space to include a brand-new Grotto Pizza.”
Dolle's owner Tom Ibach announced in December Dolle's Candyland was exiting after the store's rent was doubled. They had occupied that space since 1927 until Sunday.
The iconic orange Dolle's sign will be taken down -- it's illegal under city code, but was grandfathered in -- and it is still unclear where it will go, although Ibach said in December they planned to move it to a possible production facility along Route 1.
Grotto operates three locations in downtown Rehoboth -- a larger location is actually on Rehoboth Avenue -- and is now in its 60th year, and will open a 23rd location in Millsboro this spring.
Grotto said current leases for the building will be honored, and the storefront is available for a short-term lease as they build plans to convert it into a restaurant.
Grotto did not indicate what they would do with the current North Boardwalk location.