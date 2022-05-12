State and county lawmakers, joined with public safety officials, to break ground on a new 14-acre emergency vehicle training course.
The event was held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the site on River Road next to the Kirkwood Soccer complex.
State Representative Larry Mitchell said it's been discussed for decades.
"It was time to make this change and to bring forth an emergency vehicle operations center for all Delaware first responders to use," said Mitchell.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer reiterated Mitchell's comments that the goal is for the course to be available to public safety crews up and down the state.
"We want every agency in the state to have an opportunity to be trained at a high quality," said Meyer. "The safety of every officer, every first responder, is important to all of us and we're hoping that this facility will be that."
Mitchell said the ability for a first responder to navigate the roadways safely can save lives.
"When seconds count in live saving, our first responders need to be in command of their vehicle, and that requires regular and high quality training to build and maintain driving skills to keep themselves, and the community they serve, safe," said Mitchell.
Meyer said county public safety officials have been nomads in their efforts to provide vehicle training to their crews including previous locations at the old Brandywine Raceway, the former GM plant on Boxwood Road, and most recently at Dover Speedway.
In addition to the vehicle course, a K-9 training center is planned for the site.