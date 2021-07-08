A group is calling for an ethics investigation into a Wilmington state Senator charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct.
In a July 6th email sent to all state senators, the Women's Defense Coalition (WDC), based in Cheswold, called for an "official Ethics Board review" into Brown. Their communication, they said, was supported and signed by a constituent from each senate district.
"We would like a complete review, an investigation done by our senators," said Kim Petters, president of the WDC.
In May, Brown (D-Wilmington) was charged after he allegedly punched a woman in the face at Taverna Restaurant in Brandywine Hundred.
"Is this someone who should really be a sitting senator in our General Assembly?" asked Petters. "This is about holding our General Assembly to a higher standard and any man or woman that cannot keep their hands to themselves and is involved in domestic abuse, quite frankly, should not be allowed to be a legislator...senators and representatives should be held to a higher standard."
In response to the coalition's email on July 8, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark) said ethics investigations, historically, have been reserved for instances where a lawmaker is accused of abusing his or her power for personal gain.
"Sen. Brown has not been accused of using the power and authority of his office to enrich himself or avoid being held accountable by the justice system," wrote Sokola in an email to the coalition.
He pointed to the most recent case of a now former state representative who came under an ethics investigation, and a second instance wherein a sitting lawmaker faces criminal charges, but an ethics investigation was not convened.
"Misuse of office is exactly what was alleged in the most recent case of a legislator being investigated by an ethics committee. Then-Republican Rep. John Atkins was accused of presenting his legislative ID to avoid being charged with a DUI, offering to have a state trooper come pick him up, attempting to contact the Millsboro chief of police to avoid being charged with domestic violence and, later, lying to the ethics committee about his actions."
"Conversely, when Sen. Brian Pettyjohn was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor in Maryland after attempting to pass through airport security with an illegally concealed firearm, the Ethics Committee was not convened because official misconduct was not charged. Sen. Pettyjohn ultimately agreed to serve 18 months of probation as part of a plea deal."
Additionally, state Rep. Andria Bennett (D-Dover) saw no consequences, legislatively, after she was charged with third-degree assault following a domestic dispute late last year. Those charges were ultimately dropped at the victim's request in February of 2020.
Sokola further added he's been far from silent on the issue and has issued several public statements on the matter. He also moved first to remove Brown as chair from the judiciary committee and second from the committee as a whole, calling his presence on the committee a "potential distraction" or possible "conflict of interest" to legislative work.
Petters questioned why that philosophy doesn't apply to Brown's elected position as a whole, and she questioned how he could continue to be effective.
"Does Senator Sokola not think he's also a distraction to the entire senate, to the entire chamber, to the entire General Assembly?" she asked. "What about women who have possibly been in domestic abuse situations, and they happen to be his constituent? Do you really think they're going to feel comfortable meeting with him and talking with him, knowing that he has caused physical harm and gets aggressive over alleged Facebook posts?"
She believes Brown should resign.
"I wouldn't expect Senator Brown would resign or step down--but he should," Petters said. "He absolutely should. He should also keep his hands and fists to himself, but he didn't do that either."
Sokola has said he will consider further action as circumstances warrant.
"Because the case against Sen. Brown is ongoing, I will carefully consider whether additional actions are warranted as we learn more about this incident. I also will continue to seek input from the Senate Republican Caucus, with whom I have maintained an open dialogue throughout this process," Sokola said.
He also pointed to disparities between the Brown case and the Bennett case in the way they were handled.
"The Senate has been clear and consistent on this matter. We also have been clear and direct about disparities in the way this case has been handled compared to similar incidents in the past. No press release was issued -- and no mugshot was released -- when another legislator faced similar charges in December. To the best of my knowledge, neither you nor your organization petitioned legislators for further action on that or previous incidents," the Senate President said in his response to the coalition.
Brown has not responded to multiple requests for comment since charges were filed in May.