"This is our fifth year now that we've been spreading out across Delmarva, just to encourage the public to put out a flag, put out a blue bow, drop off lunch to a police department, get involved in some way to say that we care," said Andrea Baumann.
Baumann, of Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement, said this Saturday, September 19, 2020, is Thank a Police Officer Day. She knows this year presents its own challenges and hurdles, and recognizes the growing sentiment among many for more equitable police reform, but Baumann thinks the day could be one where the difficulties of the job are recognized, and common ground and unity can be found through appreciation.
"A lot of people are quick to label the entire profession, which is not fair when you consider how many officers are out there going above-and-beyond every day in their communities," she said. "I don't think it's fair to blame all officers, and I don't think it's fair to underestimate what they go through and the extra stress that they have. Once a few people start to speak up, then sometimes the public jumps on the bandwagon and then everybody is suddenly at war with one another."
She said a majority of officers do so much good in their community and it can be difficult to remember that in trying times when the perception of police is being challenged.
"There are a lot of individual [instances] where our law enforcement professionals go above-and-beyond in communities and neighborhoods, being a mentor, spreading some extra kindness, going back after work to help someone," Baumann said. "There are millions of those instances and they don't all make the news. And I think we have to remain objective and still remember that, if you and I have a bad day, we may just call in sick to work. But if they have a bad day, they're still out there doing their job regardless of the current climate, regardless of what society thinks today, this year or next year. They are still out there because a lot of people feel that's their calling: to protect and serve."
And, as tough as they are, the times have been as difficult on good officers as they have on the community.
"We just want people to be appreciated," Baumann said. "Your day and my day may be a little different than those that get up and go out there and could potentially be shot or are wearing a badge and are out there being disrespected all day.
Saying "thanks" is easy--even just using the words to recognize an officer known to the community who might need a reminder that they're appreciated--but Baumann said some go out of their way to offer a little something extra.
"We have organizers who adopt different departments, and then sometimes they gather their family or friends or a few different people and they specifically focus on one agency and drop off goodie bags, or sometimes gift cards, have a meal delivered, there are so many ways in which people have recognized our local law enforcement, " she said. "There's no right or wrong way, but it doesn't work without the participation of community and all of our amazing volunteers, local businesses, and area organizations who have stepped up."
Baumann, based out of Selbyville, said every town in Delmarva--14 counties across three states--is encouraged to get involved. She'd like to see more officials get involved in thanking their departments as well. Those interested should email Baumann at DelmarvaBlue@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.