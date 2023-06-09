You wouldn't get a speeding ticket for going 1 mile per hour in most situations, but for the Shearer family and their friends, it represents more than just a running pace.
What started in 2018 as a way for then-Appoquinimink High School student Aubrey Shearer to honor her friend Steven Martineau who completed suicide, has turned into an annual event to benefit mental health causes.
With the help of her dad Andrew, the cross country coach at Goldey Beacom College, Aubrey is helping run the sixth installment of the "One Mile An Hour" challenge will take place at the Odessa High School track on Friday, June 16 starting at 6 p.m.
Every hour, on the hour, participants run four laps of Odessa's track, making up the mile for that hour, for 24 hours until the final one at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Andrew told WDEL that honoring Steven was key for Aubrey.
"She struggled with ways to show her support for those who are struggling, because a lot of times you don't know. This is a way for us to indicate to those who are struggling that is is okay to go as slow as one mile an hour, as long as you keep going."
$23,049 has been raised and and 4,567 miles have been run in the six years, both in-person, and virtual.
The event is free, no one has to run all 24 of the miles, and the money raised goes to benefit the Mental Health Association of Delaware.
Those wanting to take the challenge in person should bring their own supplies, including a tent, changes of clothes, water, and food.
Running a mile might take 6-12 minutes for most runners, while walking one is somewhere in the 15-20 minute range, meaning everyone will get a rest before the next burst, and Andrew said keeping yourself nourished is key.
"There's a fatigue that takes place over the course of 24 hours, because you don't really get a chance to sleep or rest. There's eating, and making sure you have proper hydration."
Even with the longer days of June, several hours will be in the dark, but Andrew said as the overnight hours ends, his joy increases.
"My favorite hour is actually 5 a.m., because that's sunrise. That's the moment that you have this sense of 'I can accomplish this.' In my fatigued state of already having run 11-12 miles, if I can get this far, I can get the rest of the way."
Last year 68 people ran the opening mile, with 32 people braving with 12th run at 5 a.m., before steadily increasing in the daylight hours. 1,106 miles were run or walked, with $4,546 being raised.
Their hope is that 1,200 miles will be run this year, with $4,800 going to the pockets of MHA of Delaware.
You can learn more about how to participate on their website.