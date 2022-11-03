Two Delaware gun groups are suing to overturn legislation that restricts some firearm purchases for those under the age of 21.
The suit was filed Wednesday by the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club and 18-year-old Gavin Birney.
They claim the law passed back in the spring violates the U.S. Constitution.
While it makes exceptions for military members and law enforcement, and doesn't apply to shotguns or muzzle-loading rifles, the plaintiffs say it prevents Delaware residents like Birney from buying handguns for self protection.