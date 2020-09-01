A Banning Park picnic area turned into a purple glow at sunset Friday night, as dozens gathered to remember those lost to overdoses.
Candlelight vigils were held there, at Glasgow Park on Sunday, and throughout the world as International Overdose Awareness Day was observed on Monday.
In 2018, Delaware suffered 401 overdose deaths, with a second-in-the-nation rate of 43.8 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Only West Virginia (51.5) was higher. Maryland and Pennsylvania were third and fourth.
Angela Lloyd is a Substance Use Disorder Counselor and Case Manager, and said the purple candles represent those who have died to overdoses.
"To raise awareness and end the stigma of addiction. The overdose rates just continue to grow, we continue to lose our loved ones, and the resources are dwindling away."
Lloyd said the community has especially been hurt in the past six months, as the COVID-19 global pandemic put a grip on the world.
"Getting people into treatment, they want them to have these COVID tests prior to going into treatment, certain facilities won't take them without the tests, so getting them to their next level of care has been a struggle."
Lloyd said gathering limits and meeting restrictions have proven a challenge to just getting people towards the door of help.
"With AA and NA meetings having been shut down, or having to do them through Zoom, a lot of people don't have access, and we've had a lot of relapses."
Lloyd said breaking the stigma can be as simple as being knowing that there are people who want to help.
"They can go right to Kirkwood Highway to Kirkwood Detox, there's no insurance necessary, there's advocates out there, there's social media platforms, there's a lot of us out here, boots on the ground, ready to help and we're more than happy."