A Wilmington man will spend 30 years in prison for is role in a scheme to kidnap and kill a woman and the shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was an innocent bystander.
Ryan Bacon, 37, who goes by the nickname "Buck 50," was one of six men indicted for the June 2017 incident. He pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to several charges - including conspiracy to kidnap, stalking and a weapons offense.
Prosecutors say the defendants had been feuding with members of another gang since 2014, and they had placed bounties on two of the rival gang members.
The woman who was killed, Keyonna Perkins, 28, was the girlfriend of one of those rivals. She was kidnapped from her Newark apartment and later murdered in the woods near Elkton, Maryland.
6-year-old JaShawn Banner was shot during an exchange of gunfire between the two gangs in Wilmington. Prosecutors say Banner was at the wrong place at the wrong time.
As part of the plea, Bacon agreed to serve 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.