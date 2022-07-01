The jury in the historic trial of the State of Delaware versus Auditor Kathy McGuiness has declared her guilty on three of five charges.
The verdict was announced shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kent County Courthouse in Dover.
She was found guilty of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct, and not guilty on felony theft and intimidation.
McGuiness was the first sitting statewide Delaware official to stand trial while in office.
Defense attorney Steven Wood said he will file for acquittal and retrial.
McGuiness was initially charged in October 2021, and just getting to the point of trial has been a journey. Following challenges by defense attorney Steven Wood, there have been setbacks as to what evidence from the prosecution would be permissible during trial, and even where the trial would be hosted. Prosecutors initially filed their charges in New Castle County and proceedings began there, but following a motion from Wood that argued any alleged crime would have taken place in McGuiness’s Dover office in Kent County, prosecutors withdrew and re-filed before a Grand Jury in Delaware’s middle county.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and reaction.