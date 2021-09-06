A Chester man is facing gun and drug charges after a Delaware state trooper pulled him over for safety and traffic violations in Edgemoor.
The trooper was on patrol on Philadelphia Pike near Edgemoor Road around 11:10 PM Sunday when a black BMW with illegally-tinted windows pulled out of a nearby parking lot, Delaware State Police said.
The trooper followed the car for a short distance, and when the driver didn't signal before making a turn, the cop pulled the car over.
The trooper smelled pot inside the car, and a search turned up drug paraphernalia, Xanax pills and a loaded handgun.
The driver, Brian Caldwell, was released on bond after arraignment on charges including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.