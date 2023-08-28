The night before new students at the University of Delaware starting moving in to their dorms, police arrested a man with a gun on East Main Street.
Newark Police said a member of their Street Crimes Unit in plainclothes allegedly saw a young man put a gun in the waistband of his pants while standing with a group of people on East Main Street east of Academy Street.
Other officers moved in and arrested 20-year old Jyron Davis of Dover without incident and recovered the gun which they said was loaded.
Police said Davis was also drunk at the time.
He was charged with Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm Under the Influence, and other alcohol offenses.
Davis was released on $3,500 unsecured bail.