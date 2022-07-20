Several sport and gun clubs around the state of Delaware have filed suit against Gov. John Carney in the wake of the historic legislation passed at the close of the General Assembly session targeting a variety of firearms-related issues.
The lawsuit announced Wednesday specifically targets Carney's signing into law on June 30, 2022, House Bill 450, which immediately banned a number of what lawmakers classified as "assault weapons." Delaware State Sportsmen's Association President Jeff Hague called the new law "unconstitutional."
"We've promised from the beginning that if this was passed and signed by the governor, that we would take action and we have done so today by filing for declaratory, injunctive relief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware," Hague told WDEL.
The DSSA was joined by the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club, The Delaware Association of Federal Firearms Licensees, the Delaware Rifle and Pistol Club and several individual members of those organizations in filing the suit.
Only law-abiding citizens are going to be harmed by this new law, Hague said, and while HB450 doesn't ban access to all firearms, it does directly interferes with an individual's right to keep and bear arms, he said.
"This is another effort to demonize an object that doesn't hurt people unless it's used by people that want to injure people in a violent way," Hague said. "DSSA has maintained for years that the way to solve violent crime that's done by any means--whether it's knives, fists, feet, guns, golf clubs, tire irons, hammers--is to look at the person behind the weapons, not the weapon itself."
Hague claimed this law would do nothing to lower violent crime in the state of Delaware, and said legal action was pending against the other bills passed as part of a gun control package, including HB451 and SS1 for SB6. Request for comment on the filing, found in full below, was submitted to the governor's office, and this coverage will be updated if an when a response is provided.