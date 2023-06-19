Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery at Wawa in Pike Creek.
At about 2:26 a.m. Monday, someone came into the store on Linden Hill Road, made a purchase, then showed a firearm to the employees and demanded money from the safe and cash register.
After getting what he wanted, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.
Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 365-8428. or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Suspect description is vague: a black male, dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.