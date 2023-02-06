Delaware State Police said they are investigating a possible gunshot reported during Monday night's Appoquinimink High School Boys Basketball game.
The game was stopped at 4:01 to go in the fourth quarter when the livestream video showed officials walking onto the west end of the court, with players from Tri-State Christian swiftly moving in the opposite direction away from the court and their benches in the direction of the main parking lot.
The video, which did not include audio, was quickly made private on the school's YouTube channel.
In a statement sent to Appoquinimink families late Monday night, Superintendent Matt Burrows said there was a fight in the hallway outside the the gym near the boys bathroom.
Burrows said the incident ended, when a gun was discovered on the floor, with his characterization saying "police are investigating reports that the gun may have discharged."
Delaware State Police said there are no known gunshot victims or injuries, and no suspect was taken into custody.
Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown. There are no injuries and patrons are clearing from the area. More details to follow as the investigation unfolds.— Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) February 7, 2023
The game was abandoned at that point, with Appoquinimink leading 69-42.
It is the second reported incident involving a gun near an Appoquinimink sporting event this school year.
Two people were arrested jut outside school property near the end of October's rivalry football game between Appoquinimink and Middletown.
Appoquinimink School District officials said that shooting was not directly connected to the game, but the shooting was along a route to overflow parking.
Burrows told the community there will be additional police at the school on Tuesday, with counselors, nurses, and psychologists available to meet with students or staff.
This is a breaking story, WDEL will update this story when further details are made available.