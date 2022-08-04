A third-party vendor of Wilmington's Grand Opera House is dealing with a potential data breach.
In an email to patrons, the Grand's marketing director Terry Cruz disclosed one of the Grand's third-party vendors, WordFly, was the target of a ransomware attack.
The hackers attempted to access contact information, including names and email addresses, but it's not believed any information was accessed, and there's no evidence any data was misused by the hacker.
Cruz says the vendor does not handle financial records, credit card information or passwords, so those were not impacted.
The Grand uses WordFly to deliver emails to patrons.