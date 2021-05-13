During the final Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force meeting to review the last subcommittee's recommendations for submission to Delaware's General Assembly, about half were voted down.

"The way we approached our responsibility, the overarching theme was to increase transparency in police accountability, and that's something that we think is what needs to be done to restore trust in policing," said Transparency and Accountability Subcommittee Chair James Liguori. "We reached our goals by thoughtful discussion, [and] voted on and submitted the seven recommendations."

Following a previous meeting on April 29, 2021, which was adjourned before review of all the recommendations by all of the subcommittees could be completed, Liguori's group finally had a chance to present its findings Thursday, May 13, 2021. Upon presentation of its seven recommendations, three were ultimately dismissed due to a variety of issues relating to a lack of specificity or clarity in the idea behind them.

The items were:

Restructure and expand the council on police training, include more civilians and provide more authority in decertifying a police officer FAILED - Create policies creating civilian review boards for police agencies

FAILED - Review the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights

FAILED - Review Collective Bargaining Agreements, in particular their relationship with Freedom of Information Act requests

Create a law enforcement officer disciplinary database for use in hiring decisions Increase public access to decertification decisions made by the Council on Police Training by requiring such decisions to be included in a state repository, not just a national decertification database. Create a public-facing law enforcement officer disciplinary repository similar to the hiring-decision database outlined in recommendation #5.

Many of the ideas presented in this particular subcommittee's recommendations were versions of items heard previously from other branches of the task force. While members argued some of Thursday's items were in some ways more intricate, three ultimately failed to pass muster.

In regards to the second item in particular, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (R-Goergetown) said his concern was outsiders unfamiliar with the nuances of the job overseeing aspects of said job via a review board.

"We don't do that with plumbers. We don't do that with electricians. We don't do that with doctors, or dentists, or anybody else," he said. "And I think starting to go down this avenue where we have individuals who are not part of a job--and do not know the job, and the ins-and-outs and the dangers of the job inherently because they've never done that job--making decisions with teeth, as I've heard, I think it's something that is very dangerous. It is not fair to law enforcement. And it sets a very bad precedent moving forward for all of our professions that are out there that are regulated in the state."

Committee member Brendan O'Neill said the difference is, while citizens are utilizing those services, they can also become the target of them, which makes their position unique.

"In no other profession does the government--the state or the county or the local municipality--give those other professionals the right to use force against citizens. Plumbers aren't authorized to carry weapons when they're doing their job...So there's a big difference because this is the result of a long period of disgruntlement by the people that the police are intended to serve--and in most cases they do. But when you have someone who steps way over the line, this is one way that they can be held accountable."

Item three brought a somewhat vague explanation perceived by some committee members as more of an idea that a fleshed-out recommendation, and it ultimately failed when Liguori could not articulate what exactly he wanted the item to achieve.

"We're making a recommendation and we're taking a vote on something that I'm not even sure what it is, and I'm not sure any of us know what it is," said University of Delaware Police Chief Patrick Ogden. "So I just think that's a slippery slope to take a vote on something in theory, without really knowing the devils in the details. And I haven't seen any details on this."

While O'Neill argued it might appear to some members of the public that law enforcement officers involved with the task force were "stonewalling" parts of the legislation, the item also failed. Public commenter Clara Licata did echo the sentiment of which O'Neill was concerned.

"I have to say I'm disappointed in the votes today for the Transparency and Accountability subcommittee. To me, three of the recommendations that kind of were the guts of this committee were shot down," said Licata, co-chair of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. "I understand that some of this is subsumed in the recommendations from the other committees. But I think that the symbolism of these recommendations from this particular committee--Transparency and Accountability--being shot down, is poor."

These items will now make their way to the General Assembly for review, where the plan is legislation will be crafted to address the concerns. To view the previous subcommittee recommendations, check here: