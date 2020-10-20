"My kids are grown, but if my kids were going to be doing trick-or-treating, if they wanted to do it, even as a pediatrician I think I would say yes, they may go, but they would have to follow some rules for this year."
Dr. Kate Cronan, a pediatric ER doctor at Nemours | AI duPont Hospital for Children, said Halloween will present some challenges this year while people ensure the safety of themselves, their children, and the people around them during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but it can still be a fun time.
"I'll be honest: staying at home is the safest thing," Cronan said. "But I will say, with the right care, kids can go trick-or-treating. But they have to stick with the rules, and the rules this year are many more than usual."
For starters, Cronan said restricting access to the front door of one's home is a big step in ensuring safety during the exchange. Removing altogether the need for someone handing out candy is an even better move, she said.
"Number one is, I would say, don't have the trick-or-treaters come up to your actual front door. It's too late once they're at the door ringing the doorbell," she said, instead suggesting to set up a table on the lawn or at the sidewalk. "That way you would be encountering the trick-or-treaters away from your front door, which is a safer idea...But gone are those days where you can just say, 'Hey, put your hand in the bowl or the bag.' That's not really a good idea. Have some candy that you lay out--separate from each other, not a big pile."
That would keep potential carriers of COVID-19 away from the door, and allows for even greater precautions by giving kids an opportunity to choose pieces of candy that haven't been touched by others.
And Halloween is already tailor-built for kids to wear masks, but Cronan said parents need to be certain this year's masks cover the mouth and nose. If parents find they're having difficulty keeping masks on their children, this year would be the perfect year for keeping trick-or-treating to a minimum, and with a small group of known friends or associates.
"If possible, at least--the younger kids are going to be more okay with this--try to stick in your own neighborhood if you can," Cronan said. "I know my kids always wanted to go to multiple neighborhoods to get more candy, of course, and that makes total sense for the kids, but they may not know people in those neighborhoods well enough to know what the precautions would be. The fewer houses you go to, the less exposure."
When the trick-or-treating is done, parents have several approaches to how to handle the distribution of candy. Some people leave their groceries untouched for a few days in an attempt to decontaminate them. If parents have similar concerns about germs on candy, they should handle only prepackaged candy with gloves on, or even have a substitute ready.
"I am a realist, and I know that that's gonna be hard for the kids, but if they tell the kids ahead of time, 'This isn't going to be just like every Halloween, we're going to have to be more careful,' the kids may accept it because they know it ahead of time," she said. "Once they're home, and they're dying to open the bag, it's too late. They have to tell them ahead of time...The other alternative is put it all away and have candy available at home that's Halloween candy, specifically."
But there's nothing wrong with staying at home this year if parents feel that's what's safest. The most difficult part will be selling the kids on the idea that it might be fun.
"There may be parents out there and I would understand it completely if they said, 'You know what, this year we're going to skip it, but we're going to have a really fun thing at home. We're going to do more than usual.' Usually you're busy answering the door when you're at home on Halloween night, but [instead,] they could play scary music or fun Halloween music, maybe make a cake, or do something fun while Halloween is happening, carving pumpkins in the house, there's probably games, things you could do in the house to make it more fun for your kids. Maybe the parents could dress up in the home...I'm a believer that you can make your own fun. And this year, a lot of things, we aren't doing what we would normally do."