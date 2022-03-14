Bradley Wagner opened Hangman Brewing in the Town and Country Shopping Center in Claymont on March 13, 2020. He closed three days later as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Delaware.
On March 11, 2022, Wagner held a grand reopening of Hangman Brewing.
Wagner said he was so busy with the initial opening of the brewery in 2020 that he was a bit blindsided by COVID.
"I got an email from the Liquor Control Board saying because of this pandemic we're closed until further notice," said Wagner. "I thought maybe a couple weeks, and it turned into a couple of years."
Complicating things for Wagner were restrictions on government assistance during the pandemic due to his brief time in operation.
"Only three days in the business I wasn't eligible for some of those because you had to be in business six months," said Wagner.
He said the community and his own motivation kept him going, and he wants to be a part of what's happening in Claymont.
"Everyone has kept me stable, kept the business going," said Wagner. "Delaware is very Delaware-loving.
"Philadelphia Pike is coming back. New train station, and I think this is a good time to be in Claymont."